Ceva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 18 cents per share.
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Core Molding Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. _____. This story...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
