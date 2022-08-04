Read on www.sfgate.com
TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights
TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdaptHealth posted an EPS of $0.09. Revenue was up $110.60 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same...
ReWalk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) _ ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter. The Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of...
American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The agricultural products company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period. American Vanguard shares have increased 47% since...
Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Heron Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
Core Molding Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. _____. This story...
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $123.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.
L.B. Foster: Q2 Earnings Insights
L.B. Foster FSTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L.B. Foster reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was down $37.94 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q1 Earnings
Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorcar Parts of America beat estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $14.95...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
