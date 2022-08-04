Auburn's TJ Finley arrested after allegedly evading police during traffic stop

Read on www.foxnews.com
Casey White is charged with felony murder in connection with death of prison guard Vicky White: Pair spent 11 days on run after Alabama prison break before police chase that ended with a bullet in her head
Alabama inmate Casey White has been charged with the murder of his prison guard lover Vicky White after she helped him escape prison and the pair went on the run for 11 days before being caught. Casey, 38, and the prison guard staged a well-planned escape from a Florence, Alabama,...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Florida Woman Charged In Two States With Murders Of Missing Alabama Couple
A woman is under arrest after cadaver dogs led investigators to two bodies buried on a private property in Florida. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, is charged with murder in connection with a missing couple from Dothan, Alabama, police announced Saturday. Although the remains of two bodies found on the Bonifay, Florida, property have yet to be formally identified, police believe they belong to Damien Lamorris Bell, 42, and his girlfriend, Shauna Marie Terry, 37, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since July 8.
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
Maryland police arrest man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive message
Police in Maryland arrested a man on Friday who they believe vandalized a church and wrote an offensive message on its door. The incident happened on Aug. 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
Alabama police have identified the two decomposing bodies found earlier this week after a 12-year-old girl escaped her assailant and led them to a mobile home. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the victims are the girl's mother Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her younger brother, who has not been named.
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
Georgia professor arrested for murder of 18-year-old woman shot dead in parking garage
A Georgia professor has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a parking garage over the weekend.At around 12.30am on Saturday, officers from the Carrollton Police Department received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had been taken to Tanner Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.The woman, later identified as recent high school graduate Anna Jones, had been driven to the facility that evening by friends after she’d been shot while sitting in a stationary car at a parking garage near Adamson Square, approximately one mile away from the...
Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Alabama highway were slowed by an unusual traffic hazard: a loose cow fleeing from an animal control vehicle. Alison Collins posted a video to Twitter showing the cow being pursued by authorities Wednesday morning on Interstate 65, near Cullman. The video shows the...
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m....
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Homeless Florida man takes stolen construction equipment on joyride, leaves ‘path of destruction’: police
A homeless Florida man described as a career criminal went joyriding on a piece of stolen construction equipment and caused more than $10,000 in damages on Saturday, authorities said. Deputies located Randy Lee Wealand, 56, operating a $60,000 JLG Lull around 8 a.m. on the sidewalk of Ocean Shore Boulevard...
Georgia residents arrested for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel from Alabama gas station
Five Georgia residents were arrested last week for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel worth about $10,000 from a gas station in Alabama over the course of four days. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of fuel was missing from his tanks last week, but there was no record of a sale and there were no leaks in the storage containers.
