Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lofton to Rockwell to near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Mountain Pine... Rockport Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Royal Lake Catherine State Park... Gulpha Gorge Hempwallace... Pearcy Crystal Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GARLAND COUNTY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO