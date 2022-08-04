ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcAOm_0h5Ledde00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel's injury following practice. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field.

Biegel was carted off toward the very end of practice.

"He's a veteran guy. It's his third season-ending injury in three years — New Orleans, Miami and now here, so that's really unfortunate for him," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said he thought the 29-year-old Biegel had a good chance to make the team before his injury.

It happened that Thursday was also the day tackle Ja'Wuan James was scheduled to speak to reporters. James missed all of last season after tearing his own Achilles. He's back now, but Baltimore linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser — and now Biegel — are recovering from that injury.

"It's a very slow process. You've got to build a lot of strength, you've got to take your time," James said. "You've got to sit down for a while."

Linderbaum is a first-round draft pick out of Iowa. The Ravens took him with their second of two first-rounders this year.

"I feel like he caught on really fast. To be a center, especially in this offense — this offense has a lot of verbiage, a lot of plays," James said. "He came back and he knew everything he had to do. He really showed up when the pads came on. You could tell that wrestler in him, wanting to be physical."

Harbaugh said Linderbaum has had an X-ray and would have an MRI, but all indications are his injury isn't serious.

The Ravens are hoping for significant improvement on the offensive line this season, although there are still health questions, mostly surrounding tackle Ronnie Stanley. James, who hasn't played since the 2019 season when he was with Denver, could fill an important role at left tackle if Stanley continues to struggle with ankle problems.

James signed a two-year deal with Baltimore before last season, when it was clear he wouldn't be back for a while. He never did play in 2021.

"They didn't want to rush anything, I didn't want to rush anything," James said. "I wanted to come back full strength."

Harbaugh said Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are unlikely to be back in the next week. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) could return sooner.

"J.K. is a little more of a hurry, because he's making it a hurry. He wants to get back out there," Harbaugh said. "We'll look at it again Monday and see where we're at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual — maybe not. It will be up to the doctors."

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate.Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review. Pittsburgh's Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore's less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again.Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren't household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles hit four home runs in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. On Monday night, Ramón Urías and the upstart Orioles measured up fine. Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift Baltimore to a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled within three of Toronto for the first wild card. This was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy