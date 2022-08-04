Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon charged with domestic battery, reports say

Read on www.12news.com
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL・
AOL Corp
Two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those to escape Thursday's shooting at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. According to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN, Bloomington police said nobody appeared to be injured in the shooting, and they were still searching for a suspect as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?
LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: ‘No choice’
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade after efforts to reach a long-term contract stalled. NFL Network published
Sun Devils add junior college OL Danny Valenzuela to roster
Arizona State bolstered its offensive line with a late addition to the 2022 class Sunday when Santa Clarita (Calif.) College of the Canyons offensive linemen Danny Valenzuela announced he'll join the program. Valenzuela, 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, had no scholarship offers out of high school at a much-lighter 230 pounds...
ESPN projects Bulls to finish No. 8 in the Eastern Conference
The Chicago Bulls had a pretty modest offseason outside of resigning All-Star Zach LaVine to his five-year max contract. Chicago added veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic to help round out their bench depth, but that was about it. With most of the contending teams in the East bringing back...
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
