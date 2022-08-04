Read full article on original website
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.
Town by Town: Holyoke Mall butterflies, golf tournament, and Ninety Nine donations
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and South Hadley. Tykes Tuesday kids program was joined by Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory Tuesday morning at the Holyoke Mall. The hour-long program featured a special presentation and up-close look at butterflies and exotic creatures from the...
Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, one person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Northampton this morning, a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty yesterday, and a homicide investigation is underway in Enfield after a body was found in the gazebo of the town's green early this morning. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Westfield Starfires fall to Vermont Lake Monsters in second playoff game of series
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
Monday night news update
In this update, Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty in the deaths of the seven motorcyclists who died in a 2019 crash, police shut down streets in Springfield and several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak, and a local school superintendent is speaking out after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education delivers its updated COVID-19 guidance. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book
This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, Diana Szynal, on the role of the chamber, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses, and the things that need to be done to help businesses get back on track. Ribbon cutting held for...
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State. Holyoke’s city’s popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism. Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city. Updated: 2 hours ago. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia...
Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in
BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The official start of The Big E is just 38 days away. The multistate fair kicks off on September 16, but preparations are already underway, which includes filling jobs. On Tuesday, the Eastern States Exposition held its 2022 Big E job fair to staff the 17-day...
Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Purple Heart recipients were honored at the Veteran’s monument in Westfield Sunday, a project four years in the works. The Purple Heart medal monument shows respect for all veterans, with special emphasis on those who were killed or wounded in combat and subsequently awarded the purple heart medal.
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
Vandals targeting ValleyBike program
(WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke’s city’s popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism. According to the mayor’s office, the city has received reports of four ValleyBikes being thrown into the canal in recent weeks. In addition, there have also been reports of bikes not being returned and left abandoned in remote locations.
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive. Over the past two weeks, we collected donations at our studios and on Wednesday, those supplies were dropped off to be sorted for delivery.
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
Big E hosts job fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The Eastern States Exposition is hosting a job fair on Tuesday. The Big E said it’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the exposition’s Farmers Market. Organizers said the event is open to the public and is free of charge. Job...
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
Westfield Starfires face off against Vermont Lake Monsters in playoffs
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley music shop is calling for the community’s help after a special tuba flower planter disappeared. “Disgust, frustration, anger,” said Jim Provost, president of Gerry’s Music Shop. Provost is heartbroken to find one of his solid brass tuba planters was...
