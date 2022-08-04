Berkeley to vote on $650M infrastructure bond, vacancy tax in November

Read on www.berkeleyside.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Neil Mayer, first director of Berkeley’s Office of Economic Development
Neil Mayer, a man dedicated to using his skills and talent to improve the lives of others, passed away July 16 at his home in Berkeley after a long illness. He was 75. A brilliant innovator whose charismatic leadership influenced federal and local policy, as well as a loving friend and parent, Neil’s passing is a great loss in too many ways to measure.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Substitute teaching is a great gig that’s greatly needed in Berkeley
Last year, I heard about the desperate need for emergency substitutes in public schools, so I decided to give it a try. I loved it, and I want to share my experience with others. Here are the highlights:. It feels great to help out. Serving as an emergency substitute makes...
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
Comments / 0