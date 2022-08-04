Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun ‘Stand in Solidarity’ Supporting Brittney Griner Before WNBA Tip-Off

Read on outsider.com
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia
Brittney Griner fast approaches 200 days in Russian captivity. Arrested on arguably legitimate grounds, the… The post Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia appeared first on Outsider.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
This LeBron James Stat Could Explain Why Brittney Griner Was Playing In Russia
In March, Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis oil. That arrest has turned into a nine-year prison sentence and been one of the most talked about international stories of 2022 in a battle between Russia and the United States. While the arrest has highlighted rules on...
Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear
After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely,...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
WATCH: Suni Lee delivers epic first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
Very rarely does a student-athlete have a distinguished career BEFORE stepping on campus. The one exception for Auburn athletics is gymnastics superstar Sunisa Lee. Just months before taking her first college class, Lee won a gold medal with Team USA in the All-Around event, as well a bronze medal in the uneven bars during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Brittney Griner Wishes Wife Cherelle 'Good Luck on the Bar Exam' from Russian Court
Brittney Griner is thinking about her loved ones while detained in Russia. While speaking to ABC News on Tuesday during her hearing for drug charges, 34-year-old Griner had a message for her wife, Cherelle. "Good luck on the bar exam," Griner said in the message to Cherelle, who graduated from...
LOOK: Brittney Griner’s ‘Fight For Freedom’ Featured on the Cover of TIME Magazine
Brittney Griner is on the cover of this week’s issue of TIME Magazine, along with a feature story by senior editor Sean Gregory. Griner joins MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani as the only athletes to be on the TIME cover so far in 2022. Other celebrities who TIME has featured on its cover this year include Zendaya and Elon Musk.
Report: U.S. Considering Another Move With Brittney Griner
The United States is reportedly considering another move with Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport in Russia. She's been in custody for several months overseas.
Look: Jemele Hill Calls Out Brittney Griner Critics
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has been the talk of the sports world for several weeks, and understandably so. Earlier this week, Griner was found guilty on drug charges. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison. Before a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison, she...
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
Mercury rally without Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in win over New York Liberty
When signs pointed to the Phoenix Mercury losing another crucial game, the Mercury took the challenge and flipped it on its head. The Mercury (14-19) continued to mystify on the court in Saturday’s matchup against the New York Liberty (13-19), another team fighting for a playoff berth. Playing without...
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support
I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will
Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury
The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before
Every week it just seems New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making history. This time, however, she did not only break a record but created one instead. On Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, Ionescu became the first player to ever score 500 points and record 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season. […] The post Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier makes 2022 WNBA debut less than 3 months after giving birth to daughter
Napheesa Collier made her 2022 WNBA season debut Sunday in the Minnesota Lynx's 81-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, less than three months after giving birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. Collier started and played 21 minutes in her return, finishing with six points, two rebounds, one assist,...
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
