Jaiden Ausberry, nation's No. 8 linebacker, commits to Notre Dame; Recruiting class reclaims No. 1 ranking

Earlier this week the Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw their No. 1-ranked recruiting class fall to No. 2 after a flurry of commitments for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It didn't last long.

On Thursday, University Laboratory School (Louisiana) linebacker Jaiden Ausberry committed to Notre Dame over fellow finalists Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Prior to his decision, Ausberry discussed his Notre Dame interest with Sports Illustrated.

"I really like Notre Dame," he said . "With Coach (Marcus) Freeman as the head coach, he recruited me last year as the defensive coordinator. We already had that good relationship. I also know coach (Al) Washington because he recruited me at Ohio State. I know a lot of people up there and I already know some of the players too. It’s really a great place."

A commitment from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 8 linebacker , allows Notre Dame to re-claim the top spot in the 2023 recruiting class rankings.

Ausberry, an Under Armour All-American, had significant ties to the SEC, which makes the commitment even more impressive for the Fighting Irish.

His father, Verge, played at LSU and works for the university, while his brother, Austin , signed with Auburn as part of its 2022 recruiting class.

Notre Dame's recruiting class consists of 21 pledges and is headlined by Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley , Alleman (Illinois) four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah and Guyer (Texas) elite safety Peyton Bowen .

Junior season highlights