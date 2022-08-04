ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Jaiden Ausberry, nation's No. 8 linebacker, commits to Notre Dame; Recruiting class reclaims No. 1 ranking

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzd50_0h5LcqnR00

Earlier this week the Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw their No. 1-ranked recruiting class fall to No. 2 after a flurry of commitments for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It didn't last long.

On Thursday, University Laboratory School (Louisiana) linebacker Jaiden Ausberry committed to Notre Dame over fellow finalists Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Prior to his decision, Ausberry discussed his Notre Dame interest with Sports Illustrated.

"I really like Notre Dame," he said . "With Coach (Marcus) Freeman as the head coach, he recruited me last year as the defensive coordinator. We already had that good relationship. I also know coach (Al) Washington because he recruited me at Ohio State. I know a lot of people up there and I already know some of the players too. It’s really a great place."

A commitment from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 8 linebacker , allows Notre Dame to re-claim the top spot in the 2023 recruiting class rankings.

Ausberry, an Under Armour All-American, had significant ties to the SEC, which makes the commitment even more impressive for the Fighting Irish.

His father, Verge, played at LSU and works for the university, while his brother, Austin , signed with Auburn as part of its 2022 recruiting class.

Notre Dame's recruiting class consists of 21 pledges and is headlined by Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley , Alleman (Illinois) four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah and Guyer (Texas) elite safety Peyton Bowen .

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame's 2023 WR Haul Already Something Special

Make no mistake about it, Notre Dame wants to add Ronan Hanafin‍ to its 2023 recruiting class and continues to do what it can to make that happen. That being said, the Irish have already landed three top targets at the position and their impact on Notre Dame’s current recruiting class and eventual roster shouldn’t be overlooked or disregarded simply because there’s no drama left to their recruitments.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Watch: Competition Benefiting Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Drew Pyne. The two quarterbacks are embroiled in a competition to become the #1 signal caller for the Fighting Irish and the battle is only making each of them a better. The two signal callers talk about their goals in Fall camp, their progress, and how, despite competing, are inseparable off the field. Which one will emerge as the starter against Ohio State?
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Florida State
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Austin, IN
City
Auburn, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avilla Has Become A Destination

Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Under Armour#Ohio State#Notre Dame Fighting Irish#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Texas A M#Sports Illustrated#Sec#The Fighting Irish#Berkeley Prep
WNDU

5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
abc57.com

La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
LA PAZ, IN
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire

Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
BRISTOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart

WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks

The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
max983.net

Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges

Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy