Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help.

“These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said.

Dealing with too many stray animals is quickly becoming a problem.

“Summer is the highest volume of animals in a shelter to begin with…but this year is higher than usual,” Kaunas said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Kaunas said the Humane Society is also seeing fewer donations and fewer adoptions, at a time when it is more expensive to support the animals they are already caring for.

“It’s just a really bad trifecta,” Kaunas said. “We’re bringing in more than we’re sending out.”

It is still unclear what is keeping adoptions low, but Kaunas said one theory is the surge in adoptions during the pandemic.

“It did kind of suck up all the adoptive homes,” she said.

Another theory is the economy.

“Can you really afford that extra cost right now in a time where we’re all a little bit nervous about where things are going?” she said.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The drop in adoptions is not consistent for all animals. Kaunas said adoptions for cats are staying steady, but dogs are facing the biggest challenge.

“Perhaps it’s because adopting a dog is a larger financial commitment,” she said.

All this means the Humane Society is also struggling to take in animals from other shelters.

“Hardly able to do that at all this summer this summer, which is extremely unusual,” Kaunas said.

The animals already there are staying longer.

“Animals staying here for a long period of time just isn’t good because that’s not what we’re designed for. We are designed as a temporary respite spot for these animals. You see behavior issues when they languish too long,” Kaunas said.

Kaunas said they need the community’s help. If people can’t adopt, they can donate money, supplies or time.

“They can snuggle with a cat, they can take a dog for a walk, that is so impactful,” she said.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.