Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case

KOMO News
Two killed in motorcycle crash near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a guardrail Saturday night. The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on southbound SR 971 just south of Chelan. Witnesses told WSP that the motorcycle swerved to avoid an animal and collided with the...
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
kpq.com
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
ncwlife.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
ifiberone.com
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
kpq.com
Two Brush Fires on US-2 in Cashmere
Two brush fires on US-2 slowed down traffic in Cashmere on the night of August 5. Firefighters fought the fires for 30 minutes while Washington State patrol closed down one lane of traffic. Both brush fires were on eastbound US-2 on Mileposts 111 and 109.5. No one was injured and...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
kpq.com
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County
Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
FOX 11 and 41
FEMA authorizes funds to help fight Lind Fire in Adams County
BOTHELL, Wash. – Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to use federal fundi ng to help firefighting costs in the Lind, Washington.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 100 to 106F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected to occur on Tuesday for most locations. This event will be shorter than the last heat wave and temperatures generally won`t be quite as hot.
spotonidaho.com
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
FOX 11 and 41
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
kpq.com
Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week
Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
