American Legion West Region: Tucson advances with win over Nevada

I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
KCRA.com
'Completely loved': El Dorado Hills 13-year-old remembered by San Juan Soccer Club coaches, friends
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Communities in El Dorado Hills and within the San Juan Soccer Club in Rancho Cordova are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Sophia “T-Rex” Torres, a promising soccer player, friend and daughter. “She was everybody’s friend,” said Katie Blough, a head coach at San...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
wine-searcher.com
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
