Read on www.kentuckytoday.com
Related
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ As an industry veteran, Jeff has a diverse engineering and business background with a master’s in mechanical engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of Portland. After spending two decades delivering printers for Tektronix and Xerox Corporation, Jeff moved to 3D Systems to run their worldwide engineering and product delivery organization. Jeff specializes in scaling reliable and cost-effective products from concept to commercial success, in hardware, software, and materials.
Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
Interactive Brokers Expands Cryptocurrency Trading
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today introduced the ability for customers to access 24/7 crypto trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company. Clients who elect to manage the funding of their crypto account themselves can pre-fund their crypto accounts at Paxos during regular US banking hours and then trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), plus additional coins around the clock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005087/en/ New Crypto Web Application Available from Paxos Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)
ElectroNeek is Named One of 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ElectroNeek is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005489/en/ ElectroNeek is recognized as one of the twenty Rising Stars in the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning eMotors Announces Launch of Lightning Insights Real-Time EV Telematics and Charger Management Software
LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning Insights™, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005084/en/ Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)
Comments / 0