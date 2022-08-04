ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
Organization advocates for disabled voters rights ahead of primary election

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Disability Rights Coalition is working toward educating disabled voters about their rights ahead of the August partisan primary Tuesday. "The issues that we saw in the spring election were particularly significant in terms of absentee voting because of the Teigen case there was a great deal of confusion," said Barbara Beckert of the Disability Rights Wisconsin.
'UPFRONT' recap: All eyes on Wisconsin's primary election Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, says Wisconsin will be pivotal in 2022 and 2024 and downplayed the split between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after announcing Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. "This is what happens," McDaniel said...
Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites will soon hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need. The polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue., Aug 9. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
Republican primary race for governor down to the wire

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in dozens of races across the state, but perhaps the biggest statewide race is the Republican primary for governor. Four candidates are squaring off. The polls show the contest between Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels...
Republican candidate for governor make final push for votes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are on their final night of campaigning for the primaries. The two candidates are the frontrunners for the Republican party in the race for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch and Michels met with supporters and volunteers, thanking them for their help on the...
