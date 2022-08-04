MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites will soon hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need. The polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue., Aug 9. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO