UNC running back Caleb Hood talks progress from 2021 to 2022

Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released
247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
247Sports
DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke
DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
cbs17
Wake commissioners set sights on future stadium upgrades for Carolina Mudcats
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lots of fans visit Five County Stadium each year to cheer on the Carolina Mudcats. It’s a fan base that’s growing and the stadium is looking to grow with it. “Almost half of fans [are] coming from outside the county,” said Tyler Barnes...
cbs17
NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions
Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
backingthepack.com
NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81
NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
247Sports
Coach Sam Washington addresses the press at N.C. A&T's first practice
The North Carolina A&T Aggie football team held its first practice at the Smith high school soccer complex. Truist Stadium is currently hosting the AAU Junior Olympics until next week, so the team held practice off-campus. Coming off of last year's 5-6 season in 2021 the team is looking for...
cbs17
NC taxpayers could pay $6.3 million+ to rename Ft. Bragg
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first part of a three-part final report concerning the renaming of nine military bases has been submitted to Congress. The renaming will change names of military bases named after people with Confederate ties. The Naming Commission Final Report recommends new names for Fort Hood,...
cbs17
New Early College gives Wake County students a jump start on higher education
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day of school for Wake County’s newest high school. The Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnology is on Wake Tech’s RTP campus, giving students the feel of a college campus. Students will take a blend of...
cbs17
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
cbs17
Carrboro group works to educate, address female construction worker gap
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Only a little more than 10 percent of construction workers nationwide are women. As construction companies scramble to find people to help them with serious project backlogs during this labor shortage, one local woman is hammering out a solution. Armed with saws, drills, and planks...
cbs17
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
cbs17
Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
cbs17
25-year-old killed in Durham motorcycle crash: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a serious traffic crash turned fatal Monday morning after a motorcycle and SUV collided, shutting down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham for a few hours. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School...
cbs17
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A
