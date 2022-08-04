Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
Mildred Beene
Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
Frank Turk Jr.
Frank Turk Jr., 86, of TexARKana made his way to heaven on August 7, 2022. He was born December 12, 1935 in Village to Frank and Julia Dendy Turk. After graduating with a bachelor of science in geology from Southern State College, he entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. Upon completion of his training, he was commissioned a naval officer. He was stationed on board the USS George Clymer in the Pacific and served as the communications officer.
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
El Dorado's Rich is Arkansas EMT Administrator of the Year
The Arkansas EMT Association honored paramedic Tommy Rich as the 2022 Arkansas EMS Administrator of the Year at its annual conference held in Hot Springs. Rich serves as the regional manager for ProMed Ambulance overseeing ambulance operations for Union, Calhoun, Dallas and Ashley counties. Rich has more than 25 years...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 8, 2022: Welcome, Columbia County Fair
Magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair is Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24. You can go for the rides, shows and exhibits but for our part, it’s the fair food. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s 2022 catalogue. It will tell you everything that you need to know about the fair and how to enter its large number of contests and special events. We appreciate the opportunity to tell everyone about the plans for the fair, which is now only a month and a half away.
Operation Christmas Child workshop September in El Dorado
Immanuel Baptist Church, 3209 W. Hillsboro in El Dorado, will hold an Operation Christmas Child project leader workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. A local pastor will share about visitors at his church who received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. Project leaders or anyone interested in learning about...
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Venoy was born on March 15, 1937 in Willisville to the late Pascal and Beulah (Hamilton) Simpson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a Mason. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
SAU-Tech honors Dillworth-Johnson
Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech. She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 5, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. None. Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first...
SAAC in El Dorado announces plays for coming season
The Theatre Steering Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has set a season for stage productions in the Callaway Theatre. “We are thrilled to be bringing a full year of live theatre to El Dorado,” said committee chairperson Katy Callaway Hayes. “We have three great shows on the horizon, and it’s an amazing time to get involved with the South Arkansas Arts Center and our community theatre.”
Deadline looms for municipal election candidates
The deadline is noon Wednesday for candidates seeking municipal positions in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices is at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November...
Ouachita County Fair will run for four days
The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden. Gate admission and parking are free. The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what...
Columbia Christian starts school year with new superintendent
When school begins this week at Columbia Christian School, a new leader will be at the helm. Jimmy Walker, who started his new job with the district officially on July 1, is ready for the students to come back on campus and for them to learn a Christian curriculum. He takes over from Ted Waller, who retired.
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Columbia County's active COVID-19 cases down by 10
Active COVID-19 cases were up in Union and Ouachita counties on Saturday, but down in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,923. Total Active Cases: 98,...
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
El Dorado bank moving into Murphy Oil building, contractor buys First Financial Centre
Two major downtown El Dorado office buildings, including the iconic former Lion Oil Company building, are changing hands. First Financial Bank of El Dorado has purchased the former Murphy Oil Corporation building at 300 N. Peach as its new corporate headquarters. Diversified Construction and Design will buy First Financial’s headquarters...
Magnolia Middle School students get schedules this week
Magnolia Middle School has announced its student schedule pick-up days. Pick-up times will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. each day.
Victoria Erwin, Rodney Wilson new hires at Boys and Girls Club, sports evaluations set
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia has named two new directors. Victoria Erwin is the new unit director. Rodney Wilson is the new director of Athletics & Facilities. NFL Flag Football evaluations will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 at the club. A...
Carter SAU's new assistant softball coach
Molly Carter has been hired as assistant softball coach for the 2022-23 season at Southern Arkansas University. Head coach Jason Anderson said Carter brings a plethora of knowledge and experience to the program. She replaces former assistant and Mulerider All-American Brooke Goad, who resigned in July to pursue other opportunities.
