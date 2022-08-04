Sunnyside-Desert View “Duel in the District” football game moved to Kino North Stadium

Read on allsportstucson.com
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
allsportstucson.com
No. 11: QB/DB Castro leads Tucson over Tempe in 1971 with 2 late TD passes, game-clinching INT
SITE: Arizona Stadium (15,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Tucson High rallied behind quarterback Frank Castro and receivers Jinx Johnson and Lonnie Williams in the fourth quarter to lead Ollie Mayfield to his second consecutive state title with the Badgers. Williams, a 6-foot and 180-pound end, caught the game-winning touchdown —...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 4
Following an off day, Arizona got back on the practice field Sunday and once again focused on trying to get better in the red zone. But only one side was particularly crisp. The Wildcat defense owned the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, keeping touchdowns to a minimum and forcing a lot of outlets and dump offs. That performance was promising for a unit that was third-worst in FBS in red zone TD percentage in 2021, while at the same time disheartening for an offense that had only 12 TDs in 39 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line a year ago.
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Baboquivari Warriors
2021 record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 1A South (fifth) Head coach: Pete Delgado, 6-8 in fourth season at Baboquivari and overall (2020 season canceled due to COVID-19). Delgado, also the head coach of Babquivari’s baseball program the last five seasons, had success leading the football team in 2019 with a 4-4 record — the first non-losing season at the school since 2004. Delgado also serves as the basketball operations manager for the Sunnyside girls basketball team, which is coached by his son Justin Delgado, a former Baboquivari boys basketball coach.
gilaherald.com
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
allsportstucson.com
First Tee Tucson Ages 4-13 Fall League Registration Open
First Tee Tucson is hosting a 13U Fall League open to boys and girls aged 4-13 with no prior golf experience required. Registration is open until August 31. The schedule from September thru December. Cost is $269 per player. Participants will get:. Two high-quality team jerseys, available in boys’ and...
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
losalamosreporter.com
Two All-America Swimmers From LAHS Head To University Of Arizona
All-America Kelly Wetteland, second from right, will represent the University of Arizona Wildcates in intercollegiate competition this fall. Also pictured are, from left. LAHS junior Anna Wetteland, Chris Wetteland and Jenn Wetteland. Anna will be a key swimmer for LAHS in upcoming seasons. Photo by Stu Corliss. Orion Henderson was...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather coverage
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to an elevated risk of strong storms and flash flooding, Sunday is a First Alert Action Day across southern Arizona. A Flood Watch remains in effect Sunday from 2PM to Midnight from western Cochise County, through Santa Cruz and Pima Counties. A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued from 5 PM to 11 PM for Tucson and areas west/northwestward.
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
thevailvoice.com
OpEd – Incorporate Vail (?)
The movement to incorporate Vail has started again. It was defeated a few years ago for very good reasons. But now that they are collecting donations, at least one of them being “generous,” they say, they may be planning to mount an aggressive campaign again. They wouldn’t be doing this “mission” to “explore interest and viability“ unless they were interested in getting it passed this time. We residents of Vail are entitled to know why this time is different. Why do those previous reasons no longer apply? What has changed? There are some major issues the proponents need to address for us. Let’s look at what happened last time. We need to understand why they believe this time is so different.
Phoenix New Times
Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
"The Pit" Fall: Tucson food truck park works to fix zoning violations
The small operation quickly grew in size as more locals caught word of it, but City Code Enforcement says it grew a little too quickly.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
