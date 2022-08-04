The 2022 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 in The Hotel Pattee Ballroom. One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community.

PERRY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO