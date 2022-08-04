Read on www.theperrychief.com
100+ People for Perry to meet Aug. 22
The 2022 3rd Quarter 100+ People for Perry Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 in The Hotel Pattee Ballroom. One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life and the betterment of the Perry community.
Meet and greet for Gary Overla set for Aug. 9 in Perry
A meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Gary Overla, a Democratic candidate for state representative of the newly drawn Iowa House District 47. Lou and Lois Hoger will host the meet and greet event from 5 to 6:30 on Aug. 9 at Perry Perk. Light refreshments will be served.
