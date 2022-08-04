ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage

By Marissa Sulek
WSMV
 4 days ago
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out a Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro on Tuesday. According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was last seen on Monday, August 8, wearing a black baseball cap, a button-down shirt and blue jeans. Hill has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to find his own way home.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Sumner County Courthouse under construction on Sunday night. The Gallatin Fire Department said Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Flames and smoke fuming into the sky was the view anyone could...
GALLATIN, TN
#The Davidson County
WSMV

Gas station shooting leaves one man injured in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Antioch on Tuesday morning. According to police, the shooting was called in just after midnight at Lewis Market on Murfreesboro Pike. Officers arrived and found the station littered with bullet casings and a man injured. The station’s windows and doors also showed several bullet holes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

