61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage

Read on www.wsmv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
Convicted felon charged after firing multiple shots outside Nashville bar
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
WSMV
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out a Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro on Tuesday. According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was last seen on Monday, August 8, wearing a black baseball cap, a button-down shirt and blue jeans. Hill has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to find his own way home.
WSMV
Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
WSMV
Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Sumner County Courthouse under construction on Sunday night. The Gallatin Fire Department said Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Flames and smoke fuming into the sky was the view anyone could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at...
WSMV
Gas station shooting leaves one man injured in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Antioch on Tuesday morning. According to police, the shooting was called in just after midnight at Lewis Market on Murfreesboro Pike. Officers arrived and found the station littered with bullet casings and a man injured. The station’s windows and doors also showed several bullet holes.
Police investigating deadly shooting outside Jefferson Street bar
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a Jefferson Street bar.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Metro Schools welcome 80,000 students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of students across the Midstate grabbed their backpacks, hopped on the bus and headed back to the school for the first time this school year on Monday morning. More than 80,000 Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class on Monday. Now district and city...
Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
2 men wanted for attempted homicide
Clarksville Police are still looking for Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, wanted for attempted homicide.
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication
A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
WSMV
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Comments / 0