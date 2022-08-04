ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

New CCSD mobile health clinic to help COVID-19 response

By Jeremy Chen
Keeping students and staff healthy for the upcoming school year. The Clark County School District is offering new services with a new mobile health clinic.

Walking through this modified vehicle, you'll find a fully functioning clinic ready to go.

"It is new. It's about three months old. We've had about 14 journeys with it,” said Diane Lewis, CCSD executive director of health services.

This is the new mobile health clinic from CCSD. A main focus is responding to any potential COVID-19 outbreaks on school campuses by testing staff.

"We are ready to use it in the event there is a cluster where we may need to have many hands on deck at one time,” she said.

Funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds, district health officials say the purchase of the mobile clinic was prompted by needs during the pandemic like providing testing in rural areas.

"It was something we obviously wanted to serve and help and keep our community as safe as possible,” Lewis said.

Eventually, CCSD would like the mobile clinic to provide a community service in underserved areas.

"In the future, we look to have it as a vaccination clinic as well as sports physicals,” she said.

