ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police launch investigation after man dies with first responders

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvIuW_0h5LbQ0S00

Baltimore Police are launching an investigation after a man died while being taken to the hospital with first responders.

Thursday morning, around 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose.

Arriving officers found an unidentified man suffering from medical distress, being restrained by a bystander.

Police say a second bystander administered Narcan to the man.

Medics arrived on scene, at which point an officer temporarily put handcuffs on in order to restrain him.

According to the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, the officer also put leg restraints on the man.

As medics started treating the man, he reportedly began losing consciousness.

Police and medics loaded the man into an ambulance and removed all restraints before taking him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

BPD's Special Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint-investigation.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 57, killed in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 57-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.Officers called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wnav.com

More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 56, charged in deadly stabbing at Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at his Baltimore apartment, authorities said.Jeffrey Chaney is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses, in the killing of 50-year-old Peter Riley, Baltimore Police said Monday.Officers called to Chaney's West Lexington Street home shortly after 6 p.m. July 28 found Riley stabbed multiple times inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators found Chaney inside the apartment and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.Chaney was taken into custody a day later and is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Grandmother, grandson still missing 4 days after severe storms in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Silver Alert remains active for an elderly woman and her grandson, who were last seen in Northwest Baltimore last week shortly before severe storms struck the area.Police said Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, went missing Thursday evening. "They're out here. I know they're out here. I just want them home," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father, said Monday. "My son's innocent. He doesn't deserve this. My mother will do anything for everybody. She a pillar of the family." The pair were last seen leaving her home on Laurel Avenue in Baltimore City's Cylburn neighborhood. Marthann was...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#After Man#First Responders#Sherwood Avenue#Johns Hopkins Hospital#General S Office
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
CORAL HILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 9-year-old boy playing with loaded gun fatally shot teenager

Baltimore police say a 9-year-old boy is responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl Saturday night. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police on Sunday identified the girl as Nykayia Strawder and said homicide...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy