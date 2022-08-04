Baltimore Police launch investigation after man dies with first responders

Baltimore Police are launching an investigation after a man died while being taken to the hospital with first responders.

Thursday morning, around 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose.

Arriving officers found an unidentified man suffering from medical distress, being restrained by a bystander.

Police say a second bystander administered Narcan to the man.

Medics arrived on scene, at which point an officer temporarily put handcuffs on in order to restrain him.

According to the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, the officer also put leg restraints on the man.

As medics started treating the man, he reportedly began losing consciousness.

Police and medics loaded the man into an ambulance and removed all restraints before taking him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

BPD's Special Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint-investigation.