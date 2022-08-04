ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Flash flood warnings issued for portions of Kern County

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buiML_0h5Lb29V00

UPDATE (5:30 PM) : A flash flood warning has been issued for Northeastern Kern County and Southern Tulare County until 7:15 p.m. Some of the areas that could be affected include Onyx.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Tehachapi in Kern County until 6:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, "at 4:38 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."

Areas that could also experience flash flooding include Stallion Springs, Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Water Canyon and Keene.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for South Central Tulare County until 5:45 p.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Johnsondale, Peppermint and Ponderosa.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Extreme heat to stay away from Kern for now

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for the next seven days, and it does not appear another heat wave will begin this week. Partially cloudy conditions will remain throughout the week, as monsoonal moisture approaches. No rainfall is expected over the next seven days. 
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits

Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials

A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
GORMAN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Valley Springs, CA
City
Onyx, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Keene, CA
Local
California Government
City
Golden Hills, CA
City
Stallion Springs, CA
KGET 17

Chance of scattered showers increases for Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A renewed surge of moisture from the southeastern desert will bring an increasing chance of scattered showers and developing thunderstorms to most of Kern County Thursday, especially in the overnight hours into Friday. As a result of increasing cloud cover, the forecast finally brings daytime...
legalexaminer.com

Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision

A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman's body found in Miracle Hot Springs: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman's body was found in Miracle Hot Springs early Monday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:30 a.m. the sheriff's office received a report of an apparent drowning at Miracle Hot Springs, about 10 miles west of Lake Isabella. Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman's body in the water. She died at the scene.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#South Central
KMPH.com

27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
theloopnewspaper.com

Ernest Twisselmann: a Kern County rancher-turned-botanist

Ernest Twisselmann was a rancher and the author of A Flora of Kern County, the definitive book of the 1,875 various species and subspecies of plants that he found growing in sprawling Kern County. He began collecting plant specimens in the Temblor Range at the western border of the county in 1952, and finished fieldwork in 1966. His book was published in 1967, when the Fickert family still owned Bear Valley. He was an amazing and inspiring man. Here are some excerpts from his book, which stands alone as a guide to Kern County plants.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 killed while walking on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 99 near Highway 58. Around 3:40 a.m., deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian standing in the second lane from the fast lane. As officers arrived, they learned that the pedestrian had been […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
thesungazette.com

Motorcyclist dies in collision on Highway 198

TULARE COUNTY – A Harley Davidson rider from Visalia passed away during the twilight hours of the day when he collided with a Jeep on Highway 198. According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6,, officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on Highway 198 at Eaton Road, with medical personnel responding.
VISALIA, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy