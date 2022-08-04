COVID-19 update as of Aug. 4: Cook County stays in ‘high’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘medium’ risk level

Read on evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. It’s been a busy week and perhaps the perfect time to relax with a walk along the North Shore Channel path. Our Picturing Evanston photographer Joerg Metzner tells us if you head north of the Evanston Ecology Center, you’ll not only get the calming effects of nature but also learn about your neighbors, the local foxes. Here’s our weekly recap of RoundTable’s coverage, but also a few new stories.
Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. It might be coming down this morning, Evanston, but sprinkles over the weekend were not quite enough for the new sod planted at the Evanston Church of God. That’s how RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught congregants Marquita Batson (from left, above), Yvonne Gammell and Claudette Lewis watering this weekend in our At This Time feature.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Missing: Makala Hardy (IL)
Makala Hardy, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/15/2022. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (Illinois) 1-312-747-5789.
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right
If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
The Baha’i House of Worship is ‘place of service to humanity’
George Davis grew up on the South and West sides of Chicago, and he moved with his parents to suburban Maywood, just west of Oak Park, when he was 13. At the time, Davis only had experience with Christian denominations and teachings. But one day, during a contemporary history class he was taking in high school, his teacher asked a Baha’i student in the class to talk about some of the core values of that faith and how they related to topics in modern society.
Facebook group Black Women of Evanston connects and provides resources for local Black women
When Annette Jeter Jean-Jacques moved to Evanston in 2011, she soon found it was a hassle to meet up with her friends who lived a half-hour away in Chicago. So, Jeter Jean-Jacques turned to Facebook to create a group that could connect Black women nearby. “I’m like, ‘Wow, it would...
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
