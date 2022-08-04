GrowGeneration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $136.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.24. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.8 million.

GrowGeneration expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $275 million.

_____

