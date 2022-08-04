Cancer-Causing Fuel Components Detected In A BWS Monitoring Well In Honolulu

Read on www.civilbeat.org
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Honolulu’s Embattled Leahi Avenue Will Be Returning To City Control
The city plans to take control on Aug. 22 of a Diamond Head Street that has become the focal point of a bitter neighborhood battle. The city will take over Leahi Avenue under a Hawaii statute that authorizes “any county or authorized personnel” to impose and enforce traffic regulations on private roads that have been used by the general public for at least six months, said Roger Morton, director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.
Denby Fawcett: Political Candidates Need To Be More Open About Their Side Jobs
Starting in November, a new Hawaii law will ban all future governors and county mayors from holding outside employment. Similar legislation was introduced last year to outlaw Hawaii’s future lieutenant governors from outside work but it failed to win support. Outside gigs have been an issue this election season....
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke on Wednesday with Rick Blangiardi, the mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and also for stories, including two already published earlier this week on hiring challenges and possible delays on the rail project. Blangiardi began by addressing his top agenda items.
Honolulu City Council Candidates Spend Big Bucks On Campaigns As Primary Nears
Candidates vying for three seats on the Honolulu City Council have spent tens of thousands of dollars on campaign materials ranging from social media ads to personalized jar openers in the final weeks before the primary election on Saturday. The biggest spender last month was former council member Ron Menor,...
Please, Office Of Elections, Do The Math For Us On Primary Night
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was visiting a Honolulu television newsroom recently when a reporter asked him how his reelection was going. Would there be a winner declared the night of Aug. 13?. Victorino corrected the reporter, telling him that under Maui County rules the top two finishers — regardless of...
Honolulu Is Short 3,000 Workers. That’s Because It Takes 6 Months To Hire Anybody
A cumbersome and bureaucratic employment process is slowing the hiring of the 3,000 additional workers critically needed by Honolulu city government. In fact, it takes on average about six months to make employment offers for vacant city slots, according to a new report by an outside personnel consultant. City cabinet...
Wife Of Defense Contractor Detained In Hawaii Says Stolen ID Is Her Real Name
This story was written by AP reporter Brian Melley. The wife of a U.S. defense contractor who along with her husband is charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is.
Cayetano Continues To Pump Money Into Her Campaign As Her Fundraising Falls Short
Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money into her campaign for governor last month, and has now loaned her campaign a total of $2.235 million in an effort to keep up with the well-funded apparent frontrunner in the race for Hawaii governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Candidate Q&A: State House District 51 — Lisa Marten
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Lisa Marten, Democratic candidate for state House District 51, which includes Kailua, Lanikai,...
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
Battle For Central Oahu Senate Seat Pits Incumbent Against Well-Known City Councilman
Incumbent Bennette Misalucha isn’t even half way through her first term as a state senator, but she’s already facing what could be her second tough election. Misalucha, a Democrat, was first appointed to the Senate District 16 seat in July 2020 after Breene Harimoto died. She then beat Republican Kelly Kitashima by about 1,100 votes in a special election to hold onto the seat.
Candidates For Honolulu’s District 6 Vow To Tackle Housing, Corruption And Crime
Honolulu’s dense urban core is the focus of a major political scrum this year with seven candidates vying to replace political veteran Carol Fukunaga, who is leaving office because of term limits and has set her sights on a Senate seat. The seven are running to serve as the...
Waianae House Race Highlights The Democratic Party’s Power In Hawaii
Former Rep. Jo Jordan and Rep. Cedric Gates are facing off against each other for the fifth election in a row, vying to represent Waianae, Makaha and Makua in West Oahu. Their rivalry has a history. Filing as a Democrat in 2016 for what was then District 44, Gates, 29,...
Denby Fawcett: Some People Have Never Had Covid. Scientists Want to Know Why
By now, it seems everyone has either caught Covid-19 or can name a long list of friends who have succumbed to it, especially during the recent super infectious omicron-variant surges. Yet after two and a half years of the pandemic, some people remain Covid-free, never getting sick even after repeated...
New Hawaii Police Contract Includes Pay Increases Through 2024
Thousands of police officers statewide will receive 5% raises per year over the next three years under a new contract forged during arbitration proceedings between the police union and state and local governments. The announced raises end an impasse that had persisted since early 2021, as Hawaii’s county governments resisted...
Hawaii Defense Contractor Held Without Bail In ID Theft Mystery
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife charged with fraudulently living for decades under the stolen identities of two dead infants told family they were going into the witness protection program before abruptly abandoning their house and leaving Texas about 40 years ago, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.
Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office Won’t Charge SWAT Officer Who Killed Kakaako Man
After an almost yearlong investigation, the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that the SWAT officer who shot and killed a man in his Kakaako apartment was justified in his actions and will not be charged. Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the police attempted all available de-escalation avenues before...
