Saint Augustine welcomes students with open arms
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While there may still be a couple of days left of summer for some students, the Diocese of Laredo is ready to get a head start on the new school year!. Saint Augustine High School started the school year with a presentation and prayer of high hopes.
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Registered Dietitian, Aryana Valdez, visits KGNS News Today to update parents on changes taking place during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the changes include menu options, a new app to access breakfast and lunch information, and an online option to add money to their child’s account to use when necessary.
Man wanted for robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales. He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Move in Seabreeze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday Morning warm and humid then hot a high of 101 feeling like 105. Also if Seabreeze moves inland slight chance of rain might be possible today in the afternoon hours into early evening . For the reminder of the week heat index’s values of...
southernillinoisnow.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A little more of an influence from the gulf will bring a small hope of scattered sea breeze showers for lucky locations during this week. Temperatures, although still hot, will not be as high as during the last 2 months with 1 to 3 days staying shy of 100F.
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Influence from the gulf is increasing, and we are seeing brief afternoon scattered showers wetting down a few lucky spots in our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will arrive from the gulf on Friday and Saturday with more numerous showers. The rains that do occur will be welcome, but mostly too brief to be drought ending. It is too early to determine if we are seeing a large scale weather pattern change that could bring additional rain opportunities after the 7 day forecast period.
Don’t let your parking tickets add up!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you think you might have an unpaid parking ticket, you might want to start looking for it. The City of Laredo is now sending parking fines that are older than 90 days to collections. Not only will you have to pay what you were fined...
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant wins Golden Glove
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant was recently awarded with the NPSL Golden Glove award. One that’s given to the best goalkeeper of the entire season. Once I saw that I won it.. it felt good we had a real good season as a team...
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man. The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m. According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in...
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Hebbronville football team is only several days away from their first game of the year. Their firs non-district task of the year is against Orange Grove. The longhorns will host the bulldogs in a place where they don’t lose a game since the 2020 season.
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
