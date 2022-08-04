IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Chicago
IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Chicago. They will be having back-to-back nights next Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, at Cicero Stadium . Impact Wrestlers' Moose and the Knockouts' World Champion Jordynne Grace join Iridian Fierro to talk about what fans can expect for the show. And yes, there's a discussion about deep-dish pizza.
