Chicago, IL

IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Chicago

By Iridian Fierro
 4 days ago

IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Chicago. They will be having back-to-back nights next Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, at Cicero Stadium . Impact Wrestlers’ Moose and the Knockouts’ World Champion Jordynne Grace join Iridian Fierro to talk about what fans can expect for the show. And yes, there’s a discussion about deep-dish pizza.

