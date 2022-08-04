IMPACT Wrestling is returning to Chicago

John Laurinaitis has officially been fired from the WWE, per a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson that dropped on Monday. Laurinaitis was implicated in the initial Wall Street Journal report that unveiled Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million to a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis, who at the time was still Head of Talent Relations, was quickly placed on administrative leave and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named the new Head of Talent Relations in July. McMahon then announced his retirement from all positions within WWE in late July as more accusations and inquiries from the SEC and federal prosecutors began popping up.

