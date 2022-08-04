Read on www.newschannel6now.com
Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, we will have a high of 96. We will have a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have another 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.
Preseason Preview: 1A DII District 6
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Preseason Previews are here for the upcoming high school football season!
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Storms will be around Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 97. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.
Inheritance Adoptions to host fundraising dinner
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Inheritance Adoptions is set to host an annual fundraising dinner on Aug. 23. The event will happen at Grace Church from 6-9 p.m. and will feature keynote speaker Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director. Funds raised at the event will support Inheritance Adoptions’ programs,...
MSU Texas associate professor named College Media Review editor-in-chief
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Bradley Wilson, an associate professor of mass communication at MSU Texas, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of College Media Review. It’s the College Media Association’s longstanding publication for research and news about the world of college media. Wilson is beginning...
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s reported glass leak at the Vitro Architectural Glass, plant officials have released the following statement:. “A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Five were released the same day and one was held overnight for observation. Glass production slowed on line two but was not stopped during the leak or repair. Glass supply is not expected to be impacted by the incident. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.”
Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said they were on scene at Vitro Architectural Glass late into Sunday night after a glass leak caused a fire and sent multiple employees to the hospital. “We were doing a repair to one of our two glass furnaces,” Bill...
BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to check your credit report to avoid debt collection scams. BBB officials said they regularly receive questions about personal credit scores and history, and that you can get a free copy of your credit report from credit agencies by clicking here or by phone at (877) 322-8228.
