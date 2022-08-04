ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Notre Dame beats LSU for four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry out of Baton Rouge

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on irish.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lawrence, MA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Auburn, MA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Lawrence, MA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Auburn, IN
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#Irish#Tigers#Texas A M
tigerdroppings.com

LSU QB Race Prediction

This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters

Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before...
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy