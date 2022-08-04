ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament

By Christian Colón, Zoe Strothers
 4 days ago
Eyewitness News

Little leaguers play regional baseball tournament in the high heat

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity hasn’t put a stop to the three Little League Regionals being played at The Bart Giamatti complex in Bristol. Maine and Massachusetts opened up the day and Fairfield American, the Connecticut state champions, played the New York state champions. Folks were...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Little League East Regionals Underway Amidst Heat Wave

Despite the scorching heat, one of the state’s biggest sporting events of the year is taking place this week. The Little League World Series, East Regional qualifiers are being held in Bristol. Little League champions from around the northeast gathered at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Beating the heat at the beach

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October

The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat. The bright...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Athletes beat the heat at Adaptive Sports Camp in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The high temperatures this week won’t stop some incredible athletes from discovering their full potential. At the Hospital for Special Care Ivan Lendl Adaptive Sports Camp in Berlin, more than 25 differently abled kids and teens from all over get the chance to play tons of sports with their peers.
BERLIN, CT
outdoors.org

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing swimmer located in Mystic Harbor

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - There was an active search for a missing swimmer off Fisher Island Sound. The call came in to Groton PD between 7:50-8:00pm. The woman has been located and is alert and conscious, according to Mystic Fire Department. Noank Fire Department says the woman either fell off...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
PRESTON, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Mansfield

Cooling off doesn’t have to mean joining half of Connecticut on the beach; it can be going into the woods to escape the urban heat island effect. Within a 10-minute walk of the last stop on the 913 Manchester-Tolland-Storrs express there are multiple hiking trails, and many more if you extend the walk or bring your bike along.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
reportertoday.com

The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September

Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE

