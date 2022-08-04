Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament

Read on www.wfsb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Eyewitness News
Little leaguers play regional baseball tournament in the high heat
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity hasn’t put a stop to the three Little League Regionals being played at The Bart Giamatti complex in Bristol. Maine and Massachusetts opened up the day and Fairfield American, the Connecticut state champions, played the New York state champions. Folks were...
NBC Connecticut
Little League East Regionals Underway Amidst Heat Wave
Despite the scorching heat, one of the state’s biggest sporting events of the year is taking place this week. The Little League World Series, East Regional qualifiers are being held in Bristol. Little League champions from around the northeast gathered at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Training Center...
Eyewitness News
Beating the heat at the beach
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach. Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment. A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity...
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat. The bright...
Eyewitness News
Athletes beat the heat at Adaptive Sports Camp in Berlin
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The high temperatures this week won’t stop some incredible athletes from discovering their full potential. At the Hospital for Special Care Ivan Lendl Adaptive Sports Camp in Berlin, more than 25 differently abled kids and teens from all over get the chance to play tons of sports with their peers.
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: How Glastonbury is preparing for the school year
Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. What to expect in this year's primaries. People headed to Silver Sands in Milford to get some relief from the heat. Updated: 1 hour ago. Channel 3 headed to Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown. AMAZING K9 DUOS: Enfield...
Eyewitness News
Missing swimmer located in Mystic Harbor
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - There was an active search for a missing swimmer off Fisher Island Sound. The call came in to Groton PD between 7:50-8:00pm. The woman has been located and is alert and conscious, according to Mystic Fire Department. Noank Fire Department says the woman either fell off...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobcat spotted in Longmeadow backyard Sunday
A 22News viewer captured a photo of a bobcat Sunday in their backyard.
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Beyond Hartford: Mansfield
Cooling off doesn’t have to mean joining half of Connecticut on the beach; it can be going into the woods to escape the urban heat island effect. Within a 10-minute walk of the last stop on the 913 Manchester-Tolland-Storrs express there are multiple hiking trails, and many more if you extend the walk or bring your bike along.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
Eyewitness News
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 7 hours ago. Eight different...
reportertoday.com
The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Comments / 0