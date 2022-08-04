ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Arrests made in Fort Dodge shooting that left one critically injured

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three people have been arrested for the shooting incident that left one woman critically injured last week.

The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested and charged Javen C. Preston, 16, Jamarrion J. Davis, 17, and Patrick E. Walker, 17, on Thursday in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 26.

All three were charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Willful Injury, Criminal Gang Participation, and Minor Armed with a Dangerous Weapon. Walker was also charged with Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department Preston, Davis, and Walker are being charged as adults due to the charges including one or more forcible felonies.

Law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at around 4:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 20th Street. Emergency personal found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot and transported her to a local hospital.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has not released a motive for the shooting.

WHO 13

WHO 13

