Sonoma County, CA

architizer.com

Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views

Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More

While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
CONCORD, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center

Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
SONOMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Photo gallery: Scenes from opening day of the Sonoma County Fair

The 2022 Sonoma County Fair is upon us! After a two-year hiatus, the fair returned to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The fair is closed Monday, Aug. 8. Share your fair photos with the Gazette community! Email editor@sonomacountygazette.com.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet

City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

