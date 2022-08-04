Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay, California film industry bounces back with production bookings, tax incentives
The last scene in the 2017 blockbuster hit “Cast Away” shows a distinct fork in the road that tells us everything today about the multi-billion-dollar American film industry climbing out of the coronavirus crisis. Lead actor Tom Hanks faces a distinct fork in the road and must decide...
architizer.com
Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views
Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
7x7.com
Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More
While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center
Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
sonomacountygazette.com
Photo gallery: Scenes from opening day of the Sonoma County Fair
The 2022 Sonoma County Fair is upon us! After a two-year hiatus, the fair returned to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The fair is closed Monday, Aug. 8. Share your fair photos with the Gazette community! Email editor@sonomacountygazette.com.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
