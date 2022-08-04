WKU provides early move-in for students impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very warm, humid weather pattern rolls on into the start of a new week. But a BIG change is coming in a few days!. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on Tuesday; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO