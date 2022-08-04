What the latest heat wave means for your car

Read on www.wfsb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat. With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat. The bright...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream...
Eyewitness News
If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Channel 3 Ice Cream Social heads to Ice Cream Depot in Stafford Springs
Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. Little leaguers played in hot and humid conditions on Monday. All this week, Channel 3 is working to help you save money on your back-to-school shopping. Updated: 7 hours ago. Channel 3 headed to Ferris Acres Creamery in...
Eyewitness News
Beating the heat at the beach
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 8 in Shelton shuts down following accident
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 south in Shelton closed on Monday following a car crash and vehicle fire. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT) the highway is shut down between Exits 14 and 13. The crash was reported at 6:47 pm.
Restaurant workers keeping cool in the heat wave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine standing in front of a pizza oven when temperatures are well over 90 degrees outside. The heat can be tough on restaurant workers, especially those in the kitchen or waiting tables outside. The staff at Zuppardi’s in West Haven work hard to serve the Friday night crowd. “The phone […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Crash damages law office building in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A building was damaged in New Britain when a driver crashed a vehicle into it. Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. It happened on Broad Street. The corner office building appears to...
East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
Eyewitness News
Missing swimmer located in Mystic Harbor
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - There was an active search for a missing swimmer off Fisher Island Sound. The call came in to Groton PD between 7:50-8:00pm. The woman has been located and is alert and conscious, according to Mystic Fire Department. Noank Fire Department says the woman either fell off...
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
Eyewitness News
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat. We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it. Family of...
Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire
NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:11 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic. Crews performed...
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Eyewitness News
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
Comments / 0