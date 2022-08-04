ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Amber Alert Cancelled For Children Missing From Lawton

By News 9
 4 days ago
An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-month-old child and his 16-year-old mother on Thursday afternoon.

The two were located safely by Cherokee County deputies just after 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The ordeal started in Lawton, where law enforcement says the children's father, Don Sellman, possibly picked up the two before fleeing towards Tahlequah where Don resides.

Muskogee police detained Don Sellman just after 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

This incident is still under investigation.

