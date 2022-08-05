Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove

An outbound express Metra train headed for Naperville struck a person near Downers Grove Thursday evening.

Service has been suspended on the BNSF line after the incident near the Fairview Avenue station, according to a Metra spokesperson.

According to preliminary reports from the Downers Grove Police Department, a man was on the tracks between Main and Washington streets in Downers Grove when he was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Downers Grove and Metra Police are currently investigating the incident.

Service on the BNSF Line has resumed with delays. Check Metra's website for further updates and scheduling changes.

Metra's BNSF line runs which runs from Union Station in Chicago to Aurora and other southwest suburbs.