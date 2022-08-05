ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0h5LUrSe00 An outbound express Metra train headed for Naperville struck a person near Downers Grove Thursday evening.

Service has been suspended on the BNSF line after the incident near the Fairview Avenue station, according to a Metra spokesperson.

According to preliminary reports from the Downers Grove Police Department, a man was on the tracks between Main and Washington streets in Downers Grove when he was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Downers Grove and Metra Police are currently investigating the incident.

Service on the BNSF Line has resumed with delays. Check Metra's website for further updates and scheduling changes.

Metra's BNSF line runs which runs from Union Station in Chicago to Aurora and other southwest suburbs.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
City
Naperville, IL
wlip.com

Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble

(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Bnsf#Accident#Main#Metra Police
wjol.com

Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday. Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street. The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train. Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line. CHECK: Metra updates
LEMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra train derails in Blue Island; no injuries reported

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A Metra train derailed near the Vermont Street station in Blue Island Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said the locomotive and the first car had their wheels come off the track. All passengers were able to safely leave the...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy