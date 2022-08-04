Jones County Recreation is holding a back-to-school bash

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone is getting ready to head back to school.

On Saturday, August 13, Jones County Recreation is hosting a back-to-school bash. The event will have free backpacks, snacks and more for the upcoming students.

Students will also be able to enter to win gift cards. The event will also have bounce houses and games for kids as well.

Free lunch will also be available for the students too.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with the event happening at Jones County Civic Center, located at 832 Hwy 58 S. Trenton.

