KJCT8
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado. Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame...
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm
A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
Morgan County contractor turns self in after being charged with felony theft in pole barn construction investigation
The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, 41, of Fort Morgan on 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients throughout Colorado to build pole barns and failing to complete the projects, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Phil Weiser. Carter’s now defunct...
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25
A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide. When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect...
Who killed Jonelle Matthews? What her suspected killer told jurors
[This story previously aired on January 8, 2022. It was updated on August 6.]It was December 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews vanished from her family's Greeley, Colorado home. The only evidence left behind were shoeprints in the snow – shoeprints someone tried to erase with a garden rake. The case drew national attention. More than three decades later, in 2019, Jonelle's body was found by a crew digging a pipeline. In 2020, Steven Pankey, who says he never met Jonelle, was charged with murder after repeatedly making public statements that inserted him into the case, including drawing up a list of...
Suspect dead, Adams County deputy injured in Northglenn shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Northglenn involving the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that led to a suspect fatality Friday night.
Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case
A 32-year-old Weld County man has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a highway in Larimer County being shut down for about an hour early this morning. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident...
Alleged late-night kidnapping in Greeley leaves suspect in custody
A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving near the 10100 block of Highway 34 around 1:55 a.m early Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a woman who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 Adams County murder
A man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without parole after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition
The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
