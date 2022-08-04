Keeping pets safe in the extreme heat

Read on www.wfsb.com
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Eyewitness News
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
NBC Connecticut
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day
Thompson Conn. - Dozens of Firefighters spent hours attempting to quell a brush fire located deep in the Quaddick State Forest on Saturday evening. At approximately 4:48 pm on Saturday, August 6th, the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center (QVEC) received reports of a large brush fire within the Quaddick State Park in the area of Baker Rd and Quaddick Town Farm Rd. When the first units arrived on the scene, they assessed there to be approximately 1.5 acres burning 2 miles into the woods with limited access to the location.
Eyewitness News
Beating the heat at the beach
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop
2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
