MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ As an industry veteran, Jeff has a diverse engineering and business background with a master’s in mechanical engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of Portland. After spending two decades delivering printers for Tektronix and Xerox Corporation, Jeff moved to 3D Systems to run their worldwide engineering and product delivery organization. Jeff specializes in scaling reliable and cost-effective products from concept to commercial success, in hardware, software, and materials.

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO