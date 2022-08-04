ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament

 2 days ago
Bristol Press

Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament

In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
FAIRFIELD, CT
jewishrhody.com

Annual Golf Classic is a winner

The 36th Annual Dwares JCC Golf Classic on July 11 offered golfers a beautiful day on the links and a chance to raise funds to benefit programs of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. This year’s event at Lake of Isles Golf Course in North Stonington, Connecticut, raised over...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education

FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)

Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
HARTFORD, CT
Richard Blumenthal
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat. The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen. J. Timothy’s also said they may close early...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department said they responded to a fire on 51 14th Street on Sunday. According to the fire department, the fire was at a multi-family home. Fire officials have not said what caused this fire. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for...
NORWICH, CT

