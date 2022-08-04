Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament

Read on www.wfsb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Bristol Press
Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament
In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor takes part in Margaritas and Mulligans Ladies Golf Outing
(WTNH) – Last Thursday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor took part in the Margaritas and Mulligans Ladies Golf Outing. It’s hosted by the Hamden and Midstate Chambers of Commerce. The money raised will go towards each chamber’s scholarship program for graduating high school seniors. Watch the video above for the full segment.
jewishrhody.com
Annual Golf Classic is a winner
The 36th Annual Dwares JCC Golf Classic on July 11 offered golfers a beautiful day on the links and a chance to raise funds to benefit programs of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. This year’s event at Lake of Isles Golf Course in North Stonington, Connecticut, raised over...
Eyewitness News
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat. We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it. Family of...
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
This Fellows got passion, unique vision as new Amelia Ice Arena GM
WESTFIELD - Billy Fellows may be the new general manager at Amelia Ice Arena, but he is no stranger to the ice, or the city. Fellows joined the Arena last September as its assistant manager and when the manager position became available – “a true dream,” he said - he was the perfect fit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Eyewitness News
J. Timothy’s closing early Thursday due to high heat
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne is closing early Thursday because of the high heat. The restaurant said they will be closing at 4 p.m. for the safety of their staff because it is very hot in the kitchen. J. Timothy’s also said they may close early...
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth
STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
Eyewitness News
Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department said they responded to a fire on 51 14th Street on Sunday. According to the fire department, the fire was at a multi-family home. Fire officials have not said what caused this fire. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for...
Comments / 0