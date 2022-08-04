Read on www.cnet.com
Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology
Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed Monday in US District Court in California, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven patents related to Google Assistant. Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products,...
YouTube is testing a major new feature that would change way you use app – but there’s a catch
YOUTUBE is testing a new feature that would change the way you use the app - but there's a catch. The platform is trying out a new option to let viewers zoom into any part of a YouTube video on their smartphones. On their experimental features page, YouTube has explained...
Google Search Goes Down Around the World, Chaos Ensues
People around the world were reminded how central Google is to their lives in 2022 when, for a brief period Monday, Google Search went down in dozens of countries. Other Google services, like Google Maps, were affected too. Reports of an outage started flowing into DownDetector, a website that monitors...
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
This Time Machine Takes You Back to When Phones Were a Shared Experience
Outside St. Louis, on the grounds of an army base that used to train nearly every soldier west of the Mississippi River, is an old building with a new purpose. Inside are hundreds of old and not-so-old telephones on display, from a replica of Alexander Graham Bell's first working phone to the cellphones preceding the smartphones we carry around today.
Most Netflix Subscribers Reportedly Haven't Tried Its Video Games
Netflix plans to expand the catalog of mobile games it launched in November, but few Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing along. Netflix has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users and plans to up its offering to 50 games by the end of the year, according to a CNBC. So far, less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are reportedly playing those games on the streaming service on a daily basis. Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million players each day, reported CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia.
Getting a Handle on Lasers with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is, as the name suggests, a 4K laser-powered projector. Check out our in-depth review: Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector Review: Getting a Handle on 4K Lasers. There's no lens shift or zoom. The speakers sound ok, but can be a little piercing at...
Apple Will Ship 1.5 Million AR/VR Headsets in 2023 at $2,000, Analyst Says
Apple continues to remain quiet on its rumored AR/VR headset, but the iPhone maker is looking to ship 1.5 million units of the face-mounted device in 2023 at a price of up to $2,000, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported earlier Sunday MacRumors. Apple will announce its headset...
Save $80 On These Hi-Res Soundcore Liberty Pro 2 Earbuds
With the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros, which we named one of the best-sounding pairs of earbuds for 2022, the Liberty 2 Pros are no longer the newest in their line. But these previous-gen true wireless earbuds still have plenty to offer, and right now you can snag a pair at a bargain. Amazon currently has the Liberty 2 Pros on sale for just $50, which is a whopping $80 discount and the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a price this good, we don't expect it to stick around for long.
Grab Factory Reconditioned Amazon Fire TVs Starting at $245
If you're in the market for a new TV, consider investing in a Fire TV from Amazon. Amazon Fire TVs are great for streaming all your favorite shows and movies. They come packed with features and are available at a great price. Woot currently has factory reconditioned Amazon Fire TV...
Grab a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for $149 Today and Save Yourself $30
Searching for a simple two-in-one laptop that doesn't skimp out on battery life or high-definition visuals? The Lenovo Flex 3 is now at its lowest price yet on Best Buy and it'll satisfy both requirements and more. This Chromebook usually retails at $179, but you can have it for $30 less.
Save up to 41% on Already-Affordable SoundPEATS Earbuds Today Only
SoundPEATS earbuds aren't quite as popular as the high-end models from Apple or Bose, but they still have plenty to offer -- especially for those searching for a more affordable alternative to the big brands. SoundPEATS claimed multiple spots on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2022, and right now you can pick them up for even less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select SoundPEATS earbuds, including some of our favorite models of the year. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
These Are the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features. Here's How to Fix Them
As with every new Apple software release, there will always be features and settings that users will absolutely love, and others that they might downright hate. And the same can be said for iOS 16, which will release to the general public sometime in the fall, but is available right now as a public beta.
Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot
Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
