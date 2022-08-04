ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

Comments / 3

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Anderson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chico, suspect arrested

CHICO, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chico on Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The latest condition of the man is unknown at this time. Police said they received a report at about 10 a.m. that...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Pan#Cal Fire#Accident#Cal
actionnewsnow.com

Chico stabbing: victim speaks

CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to over 2,500 customers in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - 9:19 p.m. UPDATE - Power has been restored to over 2,500 customers who went without power along Highway 32 between W. 8th St. and W. 3rd St., according to the PG&E Power outage map. Power was restored just after 9:15 p.m. The outage started at 7:14 p.m....
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon

CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299

A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy