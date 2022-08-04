Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
actionnewsnow.com
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED 12:35 p.m.] More Evacuations Ordered This Morning as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Takes New Ground
Firefighters, engines, dozers, and resources of every type are rolling into the Willow Creek/Salyer area as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires switches command. Tonight, a Type 2 Incident Management Team 11 takes charge of the multiple fires that started after a lightning storm passed through early August 5. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chico, suspect arrested
CHICO, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chico on Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The latest condition of the man is unknown at this time. Police said they received a report at about 10 a.m. that...
krcrtv.com
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex, 1,101 acres, no containment, more evacuation orders issued
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 10:37 A.M. UPDATE - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued more evacuation orders for Fountain Ranch Road, and all roads off of Fountain Ranch Road, including Councilman Road, Gravel Road, Stanley Z Road, Sugar Magnolia Lane, Galaxy Drive and Quimby Road. The evacuation orders for...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Rollover Accident on Interstate 5 [Glenn County, CA]
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m., near County Road 24. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a male driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll onto a nearby shoulder. Upon impact, the male driver was ejected from the vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to over 2,500 customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - 9:19 p.m. UPDATE - Power has been restored to over 2,500 customers who went without power along Highway 32 between W. 8th St. and W. 3rd St., according to the PG&E Power outage map. Power was restored just after 9:15 p.m. The outage started at 7:14 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
actionnewsnow.com
Switch to drought-tolerant landscaping leading many people to local garden shop
CHICO, Calif. - Magnolia Gift and Garden in Chico has seen an increase in people opting to redo their lawns with drought-resistant plants as many Californians search for ways to cut back their water use. "It's a money saver and as you know California is running out of water so...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
