Valley House Homeless Shelter opens new facility to expand capacity, expects units to be full quickly

Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho
The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
The Hagerman, Idaho Ranch That Could be Yours for $21 Million
You may know of this place. Billingsley Creek Ranch in Hagerman is one of several private hunting reserves in southern Idaho. It has spectacular views and multiple buildings. Guest cottages and cabins for staff. It’s owned by a pair of brothers from Florida and it could be yours. The...
CSI graduate chosen for inaugural Western Governors Leadership Institute
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — College of Southern Idaho graduate, Skyler Bollar, was chosen along with 20 other delegates to represent their state in the first Western Governors Leadership Institute. The program highlights leadership displayed by young adults in the Western United States. Bollar recently graduated from the College of...
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
St. Luke's nurse helps Gooding County deputy following collision with semi
Linda Cottam immediately jumped out of her vehicle to help Good County Sheriff deputy Eric Swanson after he collided with the truck. Swanson's vehicle was on fire.
One Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Pocatello
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Pocatello. 19-year-old Colton T. Baker of Burley died after he crashed a motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock...
