ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
SIMSBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simsbury, CT
Simsbury, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Eyewitness News

DEEP Closes Fishing Areas

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 13 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car.

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education

FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Heat#Heat Wave#Republicans#Democratic
Eyewitness News

Girls Future Firefighters Camp encourages female enrollment

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Future firefighters, or even law enforcement officers, got a chance to see what it was like to do the job today. But there is something special about this group of teenagers, they are all girls. The “Girls Future Firefighter Camp” started today in New Britain...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to fire at multi-family home in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department said they responded to a fire on 51 14th Street on Sunday. According to the fire department, the fire was at a multi-family home. Fire officials have not said what caused this fire. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Friday morning

TOWN BY TOWN: Sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed. Goodspeed in East Haddam will be holding a sensory-friendly performance of Anne of Green Gables on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. TOWN BY TOWN: Breaking ground on a walking trail in New Britain. Updated: 5 hours ago.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire at landfill in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Crews were called to a fire at a transfer station in Manchester on Friday morning. The fire was reported to be at the Town of Manchester Landfill and Transfer Station on Olcott Street. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS called it a debris fire that required a response...
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Eyewitness News

Health officials: Mosquitoes in Ledyard test positive for West Nile Virus

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Mosquitoes in Ledyard tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Ledge Light Health District. Officials said the mosquitoes were collected in Ledyard on July 27. “While this is the first positive finding reported within the District for 2022, positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford

One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy