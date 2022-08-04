Yotes' defense steps up early in the team's first week of practice

Read on www.kivitv.com
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
KIVI-TV
‘Mega fab’: Micron official won’t say Boise’s in the running for expansion – but won’t deny it either
This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. A top Micron Technology leader wouldn’t confirm if the company is looking to build a so-called “mega fab” in Boise. But he wouldn’t deny it either. “Fab” is industry lingo for a fabrication plant. Micron’s...
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
travelblog.org
Boise, Idaho to Idaho Falls, Idaho
Alarm went off at 6am for us to get an early start on a fairly big day of driving. Sandra drove today and did very well. No major alerts and she only went on the wrong side of the road once and that was only when we were in a carpark so all was good.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood. "The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Post Register
Low water flows in Boise River producing obstacles for floaters
Low flows in the Boise River are presenting certain obstacles to floaters that they likely have not seen this year. For most of this summer, the river has churned at about 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS), but readings show that at Glenwood Bridge it's only flowing at 754 CFS (on Aug 7), nearly 550 CFS lower than this summers' normal flow.
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow
Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
KTVB
Where did the air pumps go at Barber Park in Boise?
Ada County officials disconnected the pumps in 2020 due to the pandemic. Neighbors of the area are now dealing with trespassing floaters using their electricity.
KIVI-TV
Musician Maddie Zahm opens up about new EP, support from her hometown
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been a busy few years for Boise-native Maddie Zahm. The 24-year-old musician grew up in the Treasure Valley and is chasing her dreams in L.A. and gaining a massive social media following and millions of views on her newly-released music videos. “I still can’t...
Idaho man charged with arson in connection with LDS church fire
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South Maple Grove Road in Boise early Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua M. Blair is also charged with felony burglary in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond. ...
