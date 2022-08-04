Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on ‘Wrong’ Tour Bus

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been accused of using a urine device during one of his routine drug tests carried out as part of the conditions of his release. Per court documents submitted in response to a request from YoungBoy’s legal team asking for his release conditions to be loosened, the rapper was allegedly caught by an officer using such a device to fake the results of a drug test. “During the [urine] screen, the observing officer noticed a device was being used to allow the urine into the testing cup,” reads the court documents, which allege that YoungBoy quickly pulled up his pants after he questioned about the alleged device. “The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officers attempts to view the device.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO