Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on ‘Wrong’ Tour Bus

Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Girl, 11, dies during birthday party held on inflatable assault course at water park where witnesses claim teenage lifeguards 'were not prepared' and staff 'need proper training'
A girl of 11 died at a water park birthday party after she went missing on a giant inflatable assault course. The victim, named by witnesses as Kyra, was supposed to be on the Total Wipeout-style challenge with around ten friends for an hour-long session at 3pm on Saturday. But...
California Rapper Young Slo Be Shot and Killed at 29
Stockton, California rapper Young Slo-Be was shot and killed Friday at the age of 29. CBS News reports Slo-Be was fatally shot on Friday in Manteca, California. When officers arrived on the scene they found a shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. It’s unclear if there was a motive for the shooting, as no suspect information has been released at this point.
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
Rapper Fetty Wap is jailed after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021 while he was on pretrial release in a drug case.
21 Savage Asks Atlanta to Put an End to Gun Violence: ‘A Song Is For Entertainment It’s Not An Instruction Manual’
In a pair of tweets shared on Monday, rapper 21 Savage called on the city of Atlanta to put an end to gun violence and explained why his music is just “entertainment.”. “Atlanta we have to do better,” he tweeted. “Put the f****** guns down !!!!!”. While...
Ye Shares ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Post After Reports of Kim and Pete Split, Mocks Kid Cudi Bottle Throwing Incident
Following reports alleging that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their well-publicized relationship, Ye has seemingly responded with a photoshopped New York Times front-page story. The altered image, seen below, includes the headline “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28,” which—as fans will note—is a reference to Ye’s once-ubiquitous nickname...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Allegedly Used Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Violating Probation Conditions
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been accused of using a urine device during one of his routine drug tests carried out as part of the conditions of his release. Per court documents submitted in response to a request from YoungBoy’s legal team asking for his release conditions to be loosened, the rapper was allegedly caught by an officer using such a device to fake the results of a drug test. “During the [urine] screen, the observing officer noticed a device was being used to allow the urine into the testing cup,” reads the court documents, which allege that YoungBoy quickly pulled up his pants after he questioned about the alleged device. “The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officers attempts to view the device.”
