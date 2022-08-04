Tree falls on truck, killing Lapeer County woman during Wednesday's severe storms

ATTICA (WWJ) – A Lapeer County woman has died after Wednesday’s severe storms knocked a tree down on top of the truck she was riding in.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Katelyn Furneaux was in a 2019 Dodge Ram with her 39-year-old husband and 12-year-old son around 4:30 p.m. at the time of the incident.

Authorities say they were heading west on Peppermill Road near Force Road in Attica – between Lapeer and Imlay City – when a tree on the side of the road came down on top of the moving truck.

The tree smashed through the front windshield and a tree branch injured Furneaux, officials said.

Furneaux was taken to a hospital and died several hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

Photo credit Lapeer County Sheriff's Office

Her husband was driving the truck, and their son was sitting directly behind him. Neither were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the weather conditions were to blame for the incident, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating. More than 100,000 homes and businesses across Michigan lost power due to the storms, according to DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.

Wind gusts topped 60 mph in some areas, while torrential downpours caused flooding on Metro Detroit freeways.

Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police, and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene.