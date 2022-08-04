ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Popular ‘Stray’ cat video game helps real-life felines

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckaIi_0h5LT8EL00

NEW YORK (AP) — The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation “Stray” doesn’t just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real-world cats as well.

Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing “Stray” while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters and other cat-related charities. Annapurna Interactive, the game’s publisher, also promoted “Stray” by offering two cat rescue and adoption agencies copies of the game to raffle off and renting out a New York cat cafe.

Livestreaming game play for charity isn’t new, but the resonance “Stray” quickly found from cat lovers is unusual. It was the fourth most watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch, the streaming platform said.

Viewers watch as players navigate the adventurous feline through an aging industrial landscape doing normal cat stuff — balancing on railings, walking on keyboards and knocking things off shelves — to solve puzzles and evade enemies.

About 80% of the game’s development team are “cat owners and cat lovers” and a real-life orange stray as well as their own cats helped inspire the game, one creator said.

“I certainly hope that maybe some people will be inspired to help actual strays in real life — knowing that having an animal and a companion is a responsibility,” said producer Swann Martin-Raget, of the BlueTwelve gaming studio in Montpellier, in southern France.

Cats classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by scientific institute

When Annapurna Interactive reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society to partner before the game’s launch on July 19, they jumped at the chance, marketing specialist Brendan Gepson said.

“The whole game and the whole culture around the game, it’s all about a love of cats,” Gepson said. “It meshed really well with the shelter and our mission.”

The shelter got four copies of the game to give away and solicited donations for $5 to be entered into a raffle to win one. In a week, they raised $7,000, Gepson said, with the vast majority of the 550 donors being new to them, including people donating from Germany and Malta. The company also donated $1,035 to the shelter.

“It was really mutually beneficial,” Gepson said. ”They got some really good PR out of it and we got a whole new donor base out of it.”

Annapurna also bought out Meow Parlour, the New York cat cafe and adoption agency, for a weekend, as well as donating $1,000. Visitors who made reservations could buy “Stray” themed merchandise and play the game for 20 minutes while surrounded by cats. (The game also captivates cats, videos on social media show.)

Jeff Legaspi, Annapurna Interactive’s marketing director, said it made sense for the game’s launch to do something “positively impactful and hopefully bring more awareness to adopting and not shopping for a new pet.”

Annapurna declined to disclose sales or download figures for the game, which is available on PlayStation and the Steam platform. However, according to Steam monitor SteamDB, “Stray” has been the No. 1 purchased game for the past two weeks.

North Shore Animal League America, which rescues tens of thousands of animals each year, said it hadn’t seen any increase in traffic from the game but they did receive more than $800 thanks to a gamer .

In a happy coincidence, the shelter had just set up a profile on the platform Tiltify, which allows nonprofits to receive donations from video streams, the week the game launched. The player channeled donations to the shelter, smashing her initial goal of $200.

“We are seeing Tiltify and livestreaming as this whole new way for us to engage a whole different audience,” said Carol Marchesano, the rescue’s senior digital marketing director. Usually, though, organizations need to reach out to online personalities to coordinate livestreams, which can take a lot of work, she said.

Home Depot cat evicted from paint department after 10 years, but she has a real home now

About nine campaigns on Tiltify mention the game “Stray,” the company’s CEO Michael Wasserman said. JustGiving, which also facilitates charity livestreams, said it identified two campaigns with the game.

For his part, Gepson from Nebraska reached out to an Omaha resident who goes by the name TreyDay1014 online to run a charity livestream. Trey, who asked that his last name not be used, has two cats, one of which he adopted from the shelter.

Last week, he narrated to viewers watching live on the platform Twitch as his cat character batted another cat’s tail and danced along railings.

“If I found out my cat was outside doing this, I’d be upset,” Trey said, as his character jumped across a perilous distance. Moments later, a rusty pipe broke, sending the tabby down a gut-wrenching plunge into the darkness.

“That is a poor baby,” Trey said somberly, “but we are okay.”

A $25 donation followed the fall, pushing the amount raised by Trey for the Nebraska shelter to over $100 in about 30 minutes. By the end of four and a half hours of play, donations totaled $1,500. His goal had been to raise $200.

“This has opened my eyes to being able to use this platform for a lot more good than just playing video games,” Trey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man arrested for domestic abuse of ex-girlfriend: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon following an alleged assault of his former girlfriend. Kern County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Roberts Lane near Airport Drive in Oildale for a report of a disturbance. According to KCSO, deputies learned a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man dead after crashing into center median of Hwy 58, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Adam Andrew Llamas, 27, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Llamas was transferred to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Felines#Cat Owners#Popular Stray#Annapurna Interactive
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
KGET

Man convicted of murder for running over man in parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an altercation in a motel parking lot, Frank Hillman began driving away. Then he pulled a U-turn in his Mercedes and drove toward the man he said had brandished a weapon while asking him for change, according to court documents. The car hit Shawn Eric Bivins, 41, inflicting fatal injuries. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
KGET

Inmate walks away from Bakersfield reentry facility: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said an inmate recently admitted to the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield has walked away from custody. California prison officials discovered Andres Carrera, 28, was missing from the facility Sunday a little after 10:30 a.m. CDCR says local law enforcement have been notified and are searching for him. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in woman’s shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges filed in the shooting death of a woman at a motel on Union Avenue. Vernon McCollum was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 17 on charges brought in the death of Sabrina Shelton, 38. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lack of cooperation leads to plea deal in shooting that injured 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges of attempted murder have been dismissed against a man arrested in the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman after the victims refused to cooperate with authorities, leaving unanswered questions as to what happened, prosecutors said. Given the unanswered questions in the Jan. 27 shooting at a motel on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy